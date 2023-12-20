St. Augustine Christmas weekend events

St. Augustine Nights of Lights from the Visitors and Convention Bureau

Celebrate Christmas in America's oldest city and enjoy all that St. Augustine has to offer, including the following weekend events:

Thursday, Dec. 21

The Venardos Circus returns to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Kevin Venardos Ringmaster of Venardos Circus

St. Augustine welcomes the Venardos Circus now through Monday, Jan.1, at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

Touting this year’s theme, Let’s Build A Dream, the theatrical circus staged beneath a red and white striped big-top tent is an experience reminiscent of traditional circus performances of yester-year.

Produced and hosted by Ringmaster Kevin Venardos, the show features center ring performances of all circus genres – acrobats, aerialists, jugglers, hand-balancers, magicians, daredevils, comedians, and dancers – without the animals. Guests literally step into a center ring circus replete with the trimmings of popcorn, peanuts, cotton candy, hot dogs, candy, and pink lemonade.

Saturday, Dec. 23

Sisters of St. Joseph Nativity open house

2023 Nativity Scene The Sisters of St. Joseph

The St. Joseph Renewal Center’s Nativity Open House 2023 runs 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Villa Flora located on 234 St. George Street.

This year’s Christ the Source of Our Hope theme includes 75 Nativity displays from all over the globe. The event – and parking in the Sisters of St. Joseph parking lot off Cordova Street – is free.

Vilano Beach:

Cirque Adventure

Cirque Adventure’s Elf Circus: Three, 30-minute arial and acrobatic performances with of course, a backdrop of Christmas and holiday tunes from 1-3:30 p.m. St Johns County Fire and Rescue will also be on site to showcase emergency vehicles. Admission is free.

The Vilano Beach Holiday Market takes place on along Vilano Road from 4-8 p.m.

Jeremy Weinglass will perform at The Patio at the Holiday Inn Express 4-7 pm.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will appear at The Patio at the Holiday Inn Express 4-6 pm.

Sunday, Dec.24

K9s United Santa Paws

K9s United Santa Paws

K9s United will embark on a multi-county Santa Paws expedition of delivering doggie toys to the four-legged crime fighters of Northeast Florida. Spearheaded by 12-year-old Emma Johnson, a.k.a. Santa Paws, daughter of Debbie Johnson, founder of K9s United, Santa Paws will deliver almost 100 toys to K9s who serve to protect – along with their law enforcement handlers – our communities including the St. Augustine Beach Police Department.

According to the Johnsons’, toys ordered on the Santa Paws’ Amazon link will be hand delivered – complete with pets and ear scratches – to these four-legged companions who along with their K9 enforcement officers detect, protect and serve communities.

K9s United works to provide K9 units with equipment, amenities, and a quality of life during and after their service.

K9s United states on their website that because of budget restrictions, law enforcement agencies lack the proper funding for K9 Units. K9s United assists with First Aid Emergency Kits; training/active equipment; K9 health expenses; advanced training; kennels and crats; and heat alarms and door poppers.

“With our vision to support, honor, strengthen and provide, K9s United will continue until every law enforcement K9 in need is served,” they said.

