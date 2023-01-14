St. Augustine doctor accused of inappropriately touching patients, running pill mill

Police are asking for patients of a local doctor to come forward over concerns they may have interacted with them inappropriately.

Police also said the doctor is facing accusations he operated a pill mill.

Dr. Scott Hollington has an office on Memorial Circle near Nova Road in Ormond Beach.

According to court documents obtained by Channel 9, patients accused Hollington of battery in 2019 and 2021.

In a report from 2019, a woman said during a doctor’s appointment, Hollington pulled her in a tight hug and when she tried to break away, he touched her breasts. No charges were filed in the case.

Then in 2021, the report states another woman said Hollington asked to touch her hair during an appointment. She allowed him to, then Hollington began rubbing her hair and moaning.

He was charged in that case, but the charges were eventually dropped.

Both situations happened in the doctor’s office, which now appears to be closed.

Last October, Hollington was indicted and charged with 10 counts of distribution of controlled substances, and one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Hollington allegedly distributed prescription drugs out of his St. Augustine clinic.

Not long after his arrest, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office put out a release on social media that said Hollington was prescribing controlled substances in exchange for sexual favors.

Channel 9 reached out to Ormond Beach police asking why they want victims to come forward now, but so far we haven’t heard back.

Hollington’s medical license is still active, according to the Florida Department of Health. He is facing more than 20 years in federal prison in the prescription drug cases.

This story originally ran on WFTV in Orlando.

