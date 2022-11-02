St. Augustine doctor distributed prescription pills in exchange for sexual favors, SJCSO says

Action News Jax first reported on Oct. 31 that Dr. Scott Andrew Hollington had been indicted on 10 counts of distribution of controlled substances and one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Hollington is facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for each distribution count and up to five years’ imprisonment for the conspiracy count.

Action News has learned through newly released court documents that Hollington is accused of knowingly distributing prescription pills while he was the owner and primary doctor at Sawgrass Health. His business was a mental health and drug treatment clinic in St. Augustine.

In addition, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office released a Facebook post on Wednesday, explaining that Hollington was prescribing controlled substances in exchange for sexual favors.

