St. Augustine doctor indicted for distributing prescription pills

A St. Augustine doctor has been indicted, charged with 10 counts of distribution of controlled substances and one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Dr. Scott Andrew Hollington, 57, is facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for each distribution count and up to five years’ imprisonment for the conspiracy count.

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg also said that the U.S. intends to forfeit his medical license.

According to the indictment, “Hollington knowingly distributed and dispensed Schedule II, III, and IV controlled substances – that is, amphetamine, buprenorphine, benzodiazepine and alprazolam.” These prescription drugs were issued not for a legitimate medical purpose.

Hollington was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022. He was released on bond pending trial.

An indictment is a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

