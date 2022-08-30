St. Augustine man gets 28 years for fatally shooting girlfriend in the face

A judge sentenced a 19-year-old St. Augustine man to 28 years in prison on Tuesday for fatally shooting his girlfriend during an argument, according to a news release from the state attorney's office of the Seventh Judicial Circuit.

At the hearing, Da’Shaud Kendrell Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with a firearm, according to the release. In addition to the 28 years, Judge Lee Smith sentenced Williams to five years of probation.

"He was sentenced under the 10-20-Life mandatory minimum statute and will serve 25 years day for day," according to the state attorney's office. "In October 2020, Williams, who was 17 at the time, went to his girlfriend’s house for dinner. The two got into an argument and the victim threatened to throw hot grease on the defendant. In response, Williams pushed his girlfriend back, pulled out a gun and shot her in the face."

The gun had been reported stolen, and before going to his girlfriend's house Williams dug it up from a place he had buried it earlier in the week, according to the state attorney's office.

Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Dunton prosecuted the case.

