St. Augustine police investigating after person killed in Anastasia Boulevard shooting

At around 2 a.m. Thursday, St. Augustine police responded to a fatal shooting at 200 Anastasia Boulevard.

Police say this crime was committed by one person and it is not a threat to the community.

The investigation is active and police are not able to release more information at the moment.

If you have any information or video surveillance regarding this incident, please contact Detective Drouin at cdrouin@staugpd.com or 904-209-3487.

