St. Augustine police looking for man who attacked bouncer with broken bottle in New Years brawl

St. Augustine Police Department is looking for a suspect after a bouncer was seriously injured in a brawl at the White Lion on New Years Eve.

According to detectives, the suspect is wanted for aggravated battery after he struck a security officer in the head multiple times with a broken bottle. Police say that the officer was attacked while trying to break up a bar fight.

The suspect is a white man with blond hair and was seen wearing a black shirt during the attack.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Det. Miller, who is leading the case, at 904-209-3484 or cmiller@staugpd.com.

