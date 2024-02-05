St. Augustine schools yield the county’s 2023-24 teachers of the year

Tina Hemby

St. Augustine’s Mill Creek Academy’s Tina Hemby is named St. Johns County Teacher of the Year and Tocoi Creek High School’s Aimee Monie is named Rookie Teacher of the Year.

Touting almost 30 years for teaching math, elementary education and general science, Hemby also holds a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. This is the highest recognition American teachers (K-12) can receive for teaching science, technology, engineering or mathematics. Up to 110 teachers are recognized annually.

Last spring, more than 80% of Hemby’s eighth graders scored a mastery level on the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking math tests while meeting or exceeding mastery of the State of Florida’s student pre-algebra benchmarks.

In addition, Hemby is a Clinical Evaluator Trained Teacher and Mentor; a member of the St. Johns County School District’s Unity Cohort; Chairperson of the Math Department; a grade level representative in Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports; and is trained in Advancement Via Individual Determination.

Hemby will represent the county for the Florida's Teacher of the Year competition held this July.

St. Augustine's Beaver of Toyota awarded Hemby a new car. She also received a $350 gift certificate from Staples.

Monie, Tocoi Creek High School's Rookie Teacher of the Year, also serves as mentor and volunteer for multiple campus organizations.

Aimee Monie Rookie Teacher of the Year

According to a recent press release, the rookie said that she was honored by the title. Monie will receive $1,000 from Equitable Advisors and a $150 gift certificate from Staples.

Hemby and Monie also received Support Education specialty license plates from the county tax collector. Both educators will be inducted into INK!’s Teacher Lead Council.

According to Cathy Newman, INK!’s executive director, the county’s annual Teacher of the Year program honors excellence in teaching and highlights the critical roles teachers play in the lives of their students and the community.

“We are honored to acknowledge and recognize our hard-working teachers for their professional accomplishments and unwavering commitment to our students,” said Newman in a press release. “It is our goal to elevate the profession and demonstrate our support and appreciation for educators.”

Finalists for 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year included Hemby; Kristen Anderson, a first-grade teacher at Valley Ridge Academy; Samantha Gayso, an eighth-grade teacher in English Language Arts (ELA) at Alice B. Landrum Middle School; Robyn Rice, who teaches Exceptional Student Education (ESE) at John A. Crookshank Elementary School; and Master Chief Duane Spears who teaches 10th and 11th grade students as an instructor in Naval Science studies and Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) at Allen D. Nease High School.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: Mill Creek Academy’s Tina Hemby is named Teacher of the Year and Tocoi Creek High School’s Aimee Monie is named Rookie Teacher of the Year