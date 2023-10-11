St. Augustine's Betty Griffin Center hosts "A Day Without Violence" Art Show

St. Augustine’s Betty Griffin Center is hosting its annual art show, “A Day Without Violence” at Flagler College’s Crisp Ellert Art Museum in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

For over 20 years, St. Johns County students in grades kindergarten through 12 have participated in the art and poetry contest describing what a day without violence looks like for publication in a yearly calendar.

Joanne Crowder, St. Johns County School District Fine Arts Specialist, author Kristen Paul, Julie Dickover, Crisp Ellert’s Art Museum Director and artist Fran Windeler judged over 600 submissions in this year's contest for the 2024 calendar.

Kenlie Kubart, Development Director for the Betty Griffin Center, described the artistic submissions as amazing.

“We wouldn’t be able to do the work that we do without community support and events like this,” she said. “Everyone makes such a huge difference in the lives of the survivors that we serve.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the Betty Griffin Center to exhibit the visual art and poetry Day Without Violence calendar contest,” continued Dickover. “We are happy to support the students and the important services the Betty Griffin Center provides to our community.”

Kelly Franklin, the center’s Chief Executive Officer, offered her appreciation to both the judges and the students. Touting a master’s degree in social work from Florida State University and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology from the University of North Florida, Franklin has served at the center since 2002.

Franklin said she is determined to give victims and their children a path to peace. Through active community engagement, including a 24-hour victim advocate help line, the Betty Griffin Center stages victims to get back on track.

“We’re here to help you get what you need to start over,” she said. “Anyone in need can call the help line and talk to an advocate who can provide help, resources and a safety plan to get you into safe situation.”

St. Augustine’s Betty Griffin Center provides domestic violence and sexual assault victims immediate and confidential protection. Services also include programs that enable victims and their children to learn how to live independently.

Longer-term services include transitional housing, community education programs and support groups for victims and their families. Confidential counseling and advocacy programs are also included as well as forensic medical exams for sexual assault victims. Court advocacy volunteers assist with applications for protection injunctions and court appearances.

The Center operates a thrift shop on Anastasia Island and one in Fruit Cove. All sale proceeds are awarded to the center.

The Betty Griffin Center was established in 1990 by Mary Alice Colson, Griffin’s granddaughter. The home and property opened as a safe haven for victims in 1994. Colson named the center after her grandmother to honor her namesake. Colson purchased the property with monies acquired from the sale of her grandmother’s former home.

At the time of her grandmother’s death, Colson was working in the sheriff’s office as a victim advocate. Witnessing first-hand that domestic abuse and sexual assault victims lacked a safe place to seek shelter from their abusers, Colson worked with community leaders to change the paradigm. Determined to end the cycle of abuse, she established the center as a safe house along with ongoing assistance for counseling and transitional support.

Today, the Betty Griffin Center shelters almost 500 victims of domestic and sexual abuse annually.

For more information, visit bettygriffincenter.org.

