St. Augustine's INK! receives $32,000 donation from All American Air Charitable Foundation

Tim Forson, Superintendent of Schools, St. Johns County School District; mother of William Kittles; William Kittles, St. Augustine High School Take Stock in Children student scholarship recipient, and Mike Michel, INK!’s Take Stock in Children® Program Specialist.

According to Cathy Newman, INK!’s Executive Director, the money will be used for Take Stock in Children, Five Learning Years, PIVOT, Teacher of the Year and the Teacher Leadership Council for the 2023-24 school year.

“All American Air Charitable Foundation has a long history of supporting those in need in our community,” Kara Haeussner, vice president of the All American Air Charitable Foundation, said in a recent press release “We look forward to continuing the company’s involvement in our wonderful community.”

Established in 1995, Take Stock in Children is a scholarship program that gives “deserving” low-income students the ability to sidestep the cycle of poverty through mentorship, education, college coaching, and internship placement. Through the Florida nonprofit, students can also earn two-year college scholarships.

Funding will also support FLY, a county-wide program that provides early literacy intervention to Pre-K, Kindergarten, and first-grade children. According to FLY, struggling students are assessed and tutored in small groups by highly qualified instructors along teaching an effective curriculum. The program, now in its eighth year, shows students improving from 78% to 100%.

The Foundation also supports the Gaines Alternative School PIVOT program which provides coaching and tutoring to middle and high school students who lack coping mechanisms and struggle with self-destructive behaviors. Through coaching and tutoring, students “pivot” their focus from interpersonal conflicts, poor school grades and gang violence to improving their academic and social/community life.

“An investment in INK! helps students and teachers throughout St. Johns County,” All American Air Charitable Foundation’s secretary DeAnn Collins Dockery said in a recent press release. “We are eager to see the program (PIVOT) grow along with the many other great initiatives, recognizing the great work that our teachers do with our students every day.”

“INK! is near and dear to our hearts,” said Christine Chapman, owner of All American Air conditioning. “I would like to think we made a significant difference with our philanthropic giving and have encouraged other individuals to do the same.”

“We are grateful for the continued support of the All American Air Charitable Foundation,” said Newman. “The impact of this generous donation will extend throughout St. Johns County as students and teachers will benefit from this investment in scholarships, innovative academic programs, and resources.”

INK!, a 501(c)3 supports St. Johns County, including St. Augustine, public school students and teachers through innovative programs, teacher support, and classroom resources, benefitting 52,000 students and approximately 3,200 teachers.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: St. Augustine's INK! receives $32,000 donation from All American Air Charitable Foundation