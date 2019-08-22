Will St Barbara Limited's (ASX:SBM) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead?

On 30 June 2019, St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM) announced its earnings update. Overall, analysts seem fairly confident, as a 40% increase in profits is expected in the upcoming year, though this is relatively lower than the previous 5-year average earnings growth of 47%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of AU$144m, we should see this rise to AU$201m in 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for St Barbara. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

The longer term expectations from the 6 analysts of SBM is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of SBM's earnings growth over these next few years.

ASX:SBM Past and Future Earnings, August 22nd 2019 More

By 2022, SBM's earnings should reach AU$157m, from current levels of AU$144m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 2.6%. However, if we exclude extraordinary items from net income, we see that earnings is projected to fall over time, resulting in an EPS of A$0.17 in the final year of forecast compared to the current A$0.27 EPS today. This high rate of growth of revenue squeezes margins, as analysts predict an upcoming margin contraction from the current 22% to 22% by the end of 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For St Barbara, I've compiled three fundamental aspects you should further research:

