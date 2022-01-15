🌱 I St Bridge Replacement Pitch + 200 Sac Jail Inmates Released

Good morning, people of Sacramento! It's me again, Jeri Karges, your host of the Sacramento Daily.

Leaders in Sacramento and West Sacramento are pitching administrators of the newly created federal Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection and Construction Program (Bridge Formula Program) to approve the replacement of the I Street Bridge as one of the first projects to benefit from this new funding. A news release said, "The current I Street Bridge, built 110 years ago, is too narrow for buses, lacks bike lanes and is particularly hazardous for pedestrians. The replacement, which was designed with extensive public input, includes car lanes, bike lanes and a broad pedestrian walkway with built-in benches." According to the U.S. DOT, California will receive $4.2 billion under the new program to address highway bridge needs. (KCRA3) Authorities are investigating after a woman was found shot in Sacramento on Friday morning. The incident happened on the 1800 block of C Street around 6:20 a.m. Responding officers found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital. Police say she was conscious and talking. Officers are still investigating the shooting. No other details were released. (KCRA3) The latest COVID-19 surge is impacting the length of time first responders are forced to wait with patients until hospital staff can take over treatment. That's compounding the challenge of keeping ambulances on the street ready to respond. According to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, COVID-19 is only a portion of the problem they have been trying to solve for years now. Data compiled by the Sacramento County Emergency Medical Services Agency shows that in December alone the average wait time for public and private ambulances at hospitals was over an hour and 15 minutes. This is a public safety issue at this point, and this is something that’s been going on for over a decade,” said Sac Metro Captain Parker Wilbourne. (FOX40) The Board of Supervisors approved the initial project recommendations for Phase One Funding Allocations for the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA). The funds come from the total of first allocation $150 million, which the County received in May 2021. Project proposals had to fit in one of the three Board-approved strategic investments for priority issue areas: Housing and Homelessness, Health, or Economic Response. The amounts and description for each funding line item can be found at this link. (Saccounty.gov) COVID-19 cases in Sacramento jails have jumped six-fold in a week. As a result, more than 200 low-offender inmates are getting out early after the sheriff’s office said they needed more space to be COVID safe. The sheriff’s office says they were left with no alternatives and announced the emergency release Thursday, about two days after the outbreak started. Inmates that cannot be released include those with charges of domestic violence, DUI, serious and violent felonies, and sex offenders. Additionally, those with bad behavior, chronic offenders, mandatory in custody sentences, and domestic violence restraining orders will not be eligible. (ABC10)

Come out for a bird walk with Soil Born Farms. Start your morning off with a pleasant walk around American River Ranch and experience a variety of resident and winter birds. (9:00 AM)

Are you a fan of both Italian food and Latin dance ? I guess you're not the only one because this class will teach you both! Italian Ravioli, Latin Dancing and Eating is presented by Dance Studio 18 in Sacramento. (4:30 PM)

Celebrating its 75th anniversary, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra returns to the Mondavi Center with music director Vasily Petrenko leading a program of English and Russian. (7:30 PM)

The Mxfits will be at STAB Comedy in Sacramento. The Mxfits put on a fun and fast improv show entirely created using audience suggestions! (8:00 PM)

Every year on the third Monday of January, the world celebrates the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr . To honor his legacy, there will be numerous events being held in Sacramento and online. Check out a list of events here: Sacramento Observer

The Harlem Globetrotters are back on the court with the reimagined Spread Game Tour and they're headed to the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. (ABC10.com KXTV)

In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, most Sacramento County offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17. Sacramento County emergency services, as well as garbage/recycling collection services will continue. All offices will return to their normal business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 18.





