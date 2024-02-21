St. Charles County sees major crime cases down compared to 2023

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Major crime is down by 38% in St. Charles County, according to the police department.

“I think it’s the assertive proactive policing and patrolling our neighborhoods and being seen and being visible to the community—the suspects see that too,” Chief Kurt Frisz said.

The county has had one homicide so far this year, as opposed to none at this same time a year ago. Frisz says all other crime categories of major crime is down.

Below are the numbers for cases this year compared to this time last year:

Zero rapes in 2024; eight at this time in 2023

One robbery in 2024; two at this time in 2023

25 aggravated assaults; 34 at this time in 2023

Krisz said there are still a steady number of property crimes, and that’s the biggest issue currently.

Half the inmates sitting in the St. Charles County Jail are from St. Louis City and County.

The police department created a multi-jurisdictional task force within the county to deal with the issue of rising crime. This force is made up of 35–40 officers from nine St. Charles County deployments in neighborhoods and on highways.

“If you’re coming out to St. Charles County to steal from our residents, you’re going to be held accountable when you’re caught,” Krisz said.

