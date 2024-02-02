St. Charles County woman discovers $1M Mega Millions ticket

ST. CHARLES COUNTY – Someone in St. Charles County won a million dollars after buying a Mega Millions ticket at the QuikTrip on St. Peters Parkway in St. Peters. It matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on December 26 – 8, 10, 22, 58, and 64 – missing only the Mega Ball number of 21.

A few days after the purchase, the winner and her daughter sifted through a collection of tickets, stumbling upon the winning Mega Millions ticket.

“I held the ticket in my hand, and she called out the numbers. I got the first number right, the second number right. I got all the numbers right but the Mega Ball,” the winner shared. “We were talking, crying, and couldn’t sleep.”

The winner says she will buy vehicles for her daughters and her father, in addition to making some improvements to her home.

The odds of clinching a Powerball jackpot, regardless of its size, hover around 1 in 292.2 million. The chances of securing Mega Millions’ top prize are even slimmer, at about 1 in 302.6 million.

