St. Charles driving instructor facing child sexual assault charges

A St. Charles driving instructor is facing child sexual assault charges after allegedly assaulting one of his students, officials said.

Paul Boeska, 56, of the 2000 block of Marlowe Boulevard, has been charged with criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to a press release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Boeska is accused of having sexual contact with one of his students at Drive Now Driving School, 121 N. Second St. in St. Charles, during April and May 2021, according to the release. The student was younger than 18 years old, prosecutors said.

Kane County Judge Salvatore LoPiccolo set Boeska’s bail at $50,000. Boeska posted bond and was released. He was ordered to have no contact with the student and no unsupervised contact with anyone younger than 18, officials said.

Boeska is due back in court on June 16.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call St. Charles police at 630-377-4435 or the confidential tip line at 866-378-4267. Tips can also be left online at stcharlesil.gov/report-crimedrug-tip.

