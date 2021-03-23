St. Charles man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting young girl

Mar. 23—A St. Charles man who has been in jail for nearly two years pleaded guilty Monday to a charge that he sexually assaulted a young girl.

Sean Robert Eckoldt, 30, pleaded guilty in Olmsted County District Court to first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Two additional felony charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct were dismissed at the plea hearing, according to court records. Eckoldt had been scheduled to go to trial on the matter.

Eckoldt was arrested in May 2019. He made his first appearance on the three charges on May 16, 2019, where Judge Jacob Allen set conditional bail at $50,000 and unconditional bail at $150,000.

A detective with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was assigned to respond to a past-action sexual assault case on May 6, 2019, after a young girl reported that over the course of three years, Eckoldt touched her inappropriately, including forced oral contact, took photos of her genitalia and showed her pornographic videos, according to the criminal complaint.

The girl said she was afraid to report it earlier because she thought she would be in trouble. Eckoldt told the girl her parents would hurt her if she told them what happened and that she would go to jail, according to court documents.

According the plea agreement, a joint recommendation of 180 months in state prison was presented to the court. A 2019 Winona County District Court case charging him with 10 counts of possession of a pornographic work involving minors by a predatory offender was dismissed as part of the plea. The plea agreement also states "the federal authorities will not be referred anything arising from either the Olmsted County or Winona County cases from 2019."

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1 in Olmsted County District Court by Judge Lisa Hayne.