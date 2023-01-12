St. Charles student arrested following shooting threat at St. Charles High School

Jan. 11—ST. CHARLES — A 16-year-old St. Charles High School student was arrested following a

shooting threat

found on a bathroom stall.

The graffiti was located on a girls' bathroom stall on Monday, Jan. 9, with the threat, "Jan 13, 2023 I'm shooting up the school."

The St. Charles Police Department worked with school staff to review security video, identify students and interview students throughout the week.

Two students notified their parents about a Snapchat message another student sent on Tuesday and Wednesday that alluded to their possible involvement in the incident. The student was interviewed after two separate messages were sent, according to the police department. The 16-year-old female student said she wrote the threat due to a dare.

The St. Charles Police Department Chief Jose Pelaez said there is no longer a threat to public safety.

"The St. Charles Police Department and the St. Charles Schools take any type of threats towards our schools, school staff, and students, very seriously and we will not tolerate such acts. Further, we will continue to make sure our schools are a safe place for our students and staff to be," wrote Pelaez in a Facebook post.

St. Charles Police Department and Winona County Sheriff's Office have been conducting extra patrols inside and outside the schools. The extra patrols will continue for the rest of the week, Pelaez said.

The student's charges are pending with the Winona County Attorney's Office.