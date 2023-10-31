St. Charles woman facing child pornography charges

A St. Charles woman is facing child pornography charges and has been denied pretrial release, officials said.

Rebecca Pappas, 32, of the 42W block of Hunters Hill Drive, has been charged with three Class X felony counts of reproducing child pornography, 13 felony counts of possession of child pornography and three felony counts of posting graphic images, according to a press release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Kane County Judge John Barsanti ruled Friday to detain Pappas while her case is pending.

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser alleged that prior to Aug. 13, Pappas reproduced and possessed multiple child pornography videos and images, according to the release.

The investigation was conducted by the Child Exploitation Unit, a collaboration of the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

Pappas is due back in court on Nov. 30.

