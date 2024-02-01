St. Charles woman sentenced to supervised probation in theft by swindle case

Feb. 1—ROCHESTER — A St. Charles woman who pleaded guilty last year to felony theft by swindle was sentenced to probation on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

Loretta Lynn Taylor, 56, of St. Charles, pleaded guilty in November, in Olmsted County District Court to three felony counts of theft by swindle. On Monday, Judge Lisa Hayne sentenced Taylor to five years of supervised probation, monitored by Olmsted County Probation.

The sentencing order notes the sentence is a stay of imposition, which means if Taylor completes probation then the felony will be reduced to a misdemeanor conviction.

In exchange for the plea, Olmsted County prosecutors dismissed an additional theft by swindle abetting charge and had agreed to not file tax-related criminal charges against Taylor for other alleged activities while she was working at Reichel Foods.

Taylor worked as the financial controller for Reichel Foods in Rochester when she was accused of stealing money from her employer from 2013 to 2021 via nearly 2,000 unauthorized transactions on Reichel Foods credit card accounts totaling roughly $150,000.

Thomas Wiechmann, a co-defendant in the case, was sentenced to three years on probation after he entered an Alford plea to a theft by swindle charge. According to court documents, Wiechmann was accused of stealing more than $600,000 from Reichel Foods while he worked there. Wiechmann was fired in March 2021.

Wiechmann and Taylor are named as co-defendants along with Patricia Ann Wiechmann, Bradley Thomas Wiechmann, Daniel Patrick Wiechmann and Tanner Joe Young in a civil case brought by Reichel Foods, Inc. and Stowaway Storage, LLC. That case is still pending.