St. Clair: Bike path work underway won't close Clinton Avenue

Construction signs are in place, as shown on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, along Clinton Avenue in St. Clair for construction of a bike path.

Work is scheduled to be underway soon for the construction of a bike path along Clinton Avenue in St. Clair, and according to the city, the project isn’t expected to shut down traffic on the busy roadway.

“Traffic control and parking, this is important to mention, at no time will Clinton Avenue be completely closed to through traffic,” St. Clair Superintendent Quentin Bishop said during Monday’s City Council meeting. “There was a concern about that on Clinton Avenue, specifically (for) businesses and even homeowners.”

Bishop brought up the project during his report to council members.

Funded with the help of a Transportation Alternatives Program, or TAP, grant, the city worked with the Michigan Department of Transportation on the long-awaited bike path project. City and engineering officials also sought public input on the project over the last few years before the work was OK’d by council well over a year and a half ago.

The mile-long path itself will mostly be 10 feet wide, except in one area where it will be eight feet wide, along Clinton from Carney Drive to M-29.

When asked this week, Mayor Bill Cedar recalled the importance of the project as they try “to connect, become part of (the) Bridge to Bay” Trail in that area.

“That route on Clinton is used quite often with people running, walking, riding bikes, pushing buggies,” he said.

On Monday, Bishop also said points at Third, Sixth, and Ninth streets will also be open at all times.

Garbage pickup and mail and parcel delivery will also see no interruptions, he said.

“The construction schedule, Raymond Excavating weather depending plans to mobilize equipment and traffic control devices and start construction the week of Sept. 18. Boddy Construction will complete the installation of the new bike path in stages, starting with removal of sidewalk along the center of Carney Drive to the railroad tracks. Boddy Construction expects to fully complete this project in mid- to late November.”

For more information on the project’s impact, visit www.cityofstclair.com.

Contact Jackie Smith at (810) 989-6270 or jssmith@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: St. Clair: Bike path work underway won't close Clinton Avenue