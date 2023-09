A 41-year-old man was found shot to death in Washington Park early Wednesday.

Marcus S. Green, whose last known address was in the 1900 block of North 61st Street in Washington Park, died of gunshot wounds, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said.

Green was pronounced deceased at the scene at 5706 Westmoreland Place at 2:36 a.m., Dye said.

No details of the homicide investigation have been released by police.