St. Clair County coroner IDs teenager fatally shot in SUV on Thanksgiving Day

A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death in an SUV on Thanksgiving Day and the 17-year-old driver of the vehicle was shot multiple times, Cahokia Heights police said.

Markel J. Staples was identified as the teenager who died, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said.

Cahokia Heights Detective DeMarius Thomas said police were called to the 300 block of Adele Avenue to investigate a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two people shot inside of an SUV.

Dye said Staples was pronounced deceased at the scene at 4:40 p.m. Thursday.

“The driver, a 17-year-old victim, was shot multiple times. He was conscious and barely breathing. He was transported to an area hospital,” Thomas said.

No arrests or motive have been announced in connection with this murder.

This was the second murder this week in Cahokia Heights. A woman was found fatally shot on Tuesday near Frank Holten State Recreation Area in an apparent murder-suicide.