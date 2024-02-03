St. Clair County coroner releases identity of man shot to death in Cahokia Heights

A 32-year-old Cahokia Heights man was shot and killed Thursday night in the 700 block of St. Nicholas Drive in Cahokia Heights.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as Devon Holman of the 1100 block of Water Street. Holman was pronounced dead at Touchette Regional Hospital at 9:29 p.m., according to Dye.

Cahokia Heights police have not released any details about the shooting or whether a suspect has been identified.