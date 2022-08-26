St. Clair County coroner releases identity of man found dead in East St. Louis

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. has released the identity of a man who was found dead Wednesday in East St. Louis.

Michael J. Davis, 39, of University City, Missouri, was pronounced dead at 4 a.m. at Packers Avenue and North B Street, Dye said.

Police would not say whether they knew if Davis was shot or stabbed, or what caused his death. East St. Louis Assistant Police Chief Ranodore Foggs said the case is still being investigated.

Foggs said police discovered the body after receiving a “man down” call at the intersection just north of the Martin Luther King Bridge around 2:30 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call police at 618-482-6724.