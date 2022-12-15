St. Clair County couple indicted on murder charge in infant daughter's death

An investigation into the death last year of an infant girl led to grand jury indictments against her parents, according to St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray.

That investigation began when an incident was reported to the Sheriff's Office by St. Clair County's Department of Human Resources: An infant had been taken to Children's of Alabama hospital in Birmingham on May 23, 2021, from an Ashville residence. The infant died, and the injuries were believed to be consistent with child abuse, prompting the investigation.

Murray said a St. Clair County grand jury indicted Joshua Lovechio, 23, and Ashley Jacks, 26, on one count each of felony murder in the death of their child.

Both are now in the St. Clair County Jail with bonds set at $1 million each. The sheriff said the investigation continues in the case, and more information may be forthcoming.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Parents indicted on felony murder charge after infant's death in 2021