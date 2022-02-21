St. Clair County man shot, later died at area hospital

A 28-year old man Washington Park man was shot and killed Friday afternoon.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. Identified the victim as Rodney Kidd Jr. of the 3800 block of Bunkum Road in Washington Park. Kidd was pronounced dead at 1:40 p.m. in the emergency room at Touchette Hospital, Dye said.

No one has been arrested. Police continue to investigate the shooting.

It was not immediately clear whether a suspect has been identified or whether police know a motive for the murder.