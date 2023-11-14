St. Clair County Prosecutor petitions AG's office to take over case involving man's death outside Port Huron bar

The St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office has asked the Michigan Attorney General to handle any criminal case that arises from the investigation into Joshua Conant's death.

St. Clair County Prosecutor Mike Wendling petitioned Attorney General Dana Nessel to take over the case on Nov. 7, citing several conflicts of interest between himself, the family of the victim and the owner of the Roche Bar. Nessel agreed to the petition in a response issued on the same day.

Wendling wrote in the petition that he knew Joshua Conant and his family personally.

"That relationship included regular social interaction between the parties and a friendship with the deceased," the petition states. Wendling added that Conant's aunt had previously been employed by the Victim's Rights Unit in the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office.

The petition also states the owner of Roche Bar is a former detective with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office and a criminal justice professor at Ferris State University.

"This creates significant professional conflicts with multiple members of the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office staff due to placement of collegiate interns within the office, staff members involvement in the educational structure at FSU and professional consultations regarding law enforcement issues," the petition states. "Multiple staff members also maintain a personal relationship (with the bar owner)."

Property records for the bar state the tax payer is Steve & Karl Real Estate Investment. Steven Amey, a professor at Ferris State University and director of its Law Enforcement Academy, was listed as the resident agent for the company on the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs' website. Amey did not return a request for comment left at his FSU business number Monday.

Conant died on Nov. 4. A news release from the Port Huron Police Department states bouncers working at the bar had pinned him after an altercation at the bar. A responding officer is seen in video of the incident handcuffing Conant and yelling "Stop resisting now." The officer is seen attempting to turn Conant over and begins life-saving measures after realizing Conant was unresponsive.

Both the Port Huron Police Department and Roche Bar have been criticized for their response to the incident. Several signs added to a memorial outside the bar state "Justice for Josh." A vigil was held Saturday and was attended by hundreds of people from around the Blue Water Area.

The Port Huron Police Department previously asked Michigan State Police to handle the criminal investigation, and Lt. Kim Vetter said it could be months before the investigation is complete as police await the results of an autopsy and drug test.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: St. Clair County Prosecutor petitions AG's office to take over case involving man's death outside Port Huron bar