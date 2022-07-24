St. Clair County residents might get relief on ambulance bills if county EMS tax passes

Tri-Hospital EMS in Port Huron on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Tri-Hospital is the largest agency in St. Clair County which has contracts with 26 municipalities. A county-wide tax is being put on the Aug. ballot for EMS services. If the ballot passes, each municipality will receive funds that can be distributed to EMS agencies.

St. Clair County residents could get relief on some of their ambulance bills if a proposed county-wide millage to support ambulance services is approved by voters.

The proposed 0.5-mill tax is on the ballot for St. Clair County's Aug. 2 primary election.

Tri-Hospital EMS CEO Ken Cummings and Richmond-Lenox EMS Chief Jeff White said some of the revenue generated will be used to pay county residents' co-insurance fees after their deductibles have been met.

"If you have health insurance and you’ve met your deductible and you use our service, you essentially get free ambulance service," Cummings said.

Cummings said while the millage could benefit everyone who uses the service, it would be most beneficial for patients who use Medicare rather than private, high-deductible plans. About 60% of their patients use Medicare, Cummings said.

Read more:

Paying co-insurance fees is a common practice among Michigan ambulance services that receive government tax revenues, Cummings said. Co-insurance fees also commonly go unpaid and the millage is a way to benefit residents who pay the tax.

"It's an opportunity for us to give back to those who use the service," Cummings said.

Marysville Chief of Public Safety Tom Konik said the city's ambulance service has always waived all ambulance fees for Marysville residents. The ambulance service expects to generate about $200,000 from the millage, which will be used for general operating costs.

More on the proposed tax

The proposed 0.5-mill tax — which is estimated to generate more than $3.3 million — would go directly to local ambulance agencies to better staff and operate their agencies.

Local and statewide ambulance services have been facing a critical labor shortage, rising operating costs and stagnant revenue streams, EMS agency leaders have said.

Story continues

Operations Manager Trish May looks over the equipment inside an ambulance at Tri-Hospital EMS in Port Huron on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

"There's simply not enough revenue to support the infrastructure that it takes to adequately provide service to the public here in the county," Cummings said.

Cummings said he and employees have been campaigning in the community for the tax's passage, including talking to county governments and community organizations.

White said while he can't campaign for the tax because the agency is a government entity, he has visited contracted municipalities to educate others on the tax.

Cummings and White said the response to the proposed millage has been overwhelmingly positive and supportive of the tax once they explain the need for it. While White was more optimistic the tax would pass, Cummings said a faltering economy and rising inflation could threaten passage.

"I'm not sure I would say people are jumping for joy to have to pay more dollars," Cummings said. "But I do think that when we explain to people why, we're not having anybody say, 'Well that's dumb, we shouldn't do it.'"

Cummings has said his agency will use the tax to address a significant budget deficit. If the tax does not pass, he has said the agency will have to reduce coverage to stay fiscally sound.

Dispatcher and EMT Jason Heilig looks through the information on the dispatch computer at Tri-Hospital EMS in Port Huron on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

"I'm looking at a huge deficit right now in my organization and without the promise of these funds coming forward, we're going to be forced to make some pretty tough decisions as an organization that we don't want to make," Cummings said.

Tri-Hospital EMS covers 26 of the 31 municipalities in the county, and is expected to received between $2.7 million and $2.8 million from the proposed tax, Cummings has said.

White has said they are anticipating about $300,000 in additional revenue if the tax is approved. The agency covers Casco, Columbus, Riley and Wales townships in St. Clair County, as well as five municipalities in Macomb County.

To find voter information, ballot information and polling places, visit mvic.sos.state.mi.us/.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Proposed EMS tax could pay St. Clair County residents' ambulance bills