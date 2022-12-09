St. Clair County Sheriff deputy placed on suspension without pay following drunk driving conviction

A St. Clair County Sheriff deputy was placed on a suspension without pay after he was convicted for drunk driving.

A St. Clair County Sheriff deputy who was convicted of a drunk driving offense was suspended without pay following the department's internal investigation.

Marcus King, a deputy and brother to St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King, received an extensive suspension without pay following the conclusion of the investigation Tuesday, Mat King said.

Mat King said his brother will have to comply with certain stipulations before returning to work, but declined to go into further details.

Marcus King pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, reduced from operating with blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more on Monday.

He was sentenced the same day to 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, and 92 days suspended on completion of an alcohol awareness weekend and payment of $450 in fines, according to court records.

Mat King said an off-duty Port Huron Police officer noticed a vehicle swerving westbound on Lapeer near Range roads at about 1:30 a.m. Nov. 6. The officer contacted the St. Clair County Sheriff Department and the vehicle was stopped.

Marcus King was arrested and lodged at first the Lapeer and then St. Clair County jails until he could operate a vehicle under the legal blood alcohol content limit, Mat King said.

Mat King said an internal investigation was immediately launched after they learned of the arrest and he recused himself from the investigation team to avoid a conflict of interest.

An attorney was not listed for Marcus King.

A message left at Marcus King's office phone was not immediately returned Friday.

