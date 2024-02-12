St. Clair County Sheriff K9 Brock gets new protective vest

St. Clair County Sheriff Office's dog Brock will receive a new protective vest thanks to a charitable donation.

The new vest will be covered by Vested Interest, a nonprofit organization which donates protective gear for K9 officers nationwide.

“We are extremely excited that K9 Brock has been chosen to receive a vest," Sheriff Mat King said in a statement about the donation. "Vested Interest K9 vests offer maximum coverage to all of the dogs vital organs while still providing comfort. It is essential that Brock be protected but not hindered while working. After doing much research, it was determined that this would be the best fit for Brock. This vest will provide both stab and bullet protection, allowing deputies a peace of mind while Brock is working.”

Brock's vest was sponsored by Carolyn Chrissotimos from from Colorado Springs, Colorado and will include an embroidered quote saying "Honoring those who served and sacrificed."

Brock, a 2 1/2-year-old German shepherd, joined the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office in February 2023 and works with Deputy Sean Egan. He's trained in tracking and narcotics detection.

The vest is scheduled to arrive in eight to 10 weeks. A similar vest was recently donated to K9 officer Zeva at the Marysville Police Department.

