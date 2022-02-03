St. Clair County Sheriff using DNA technology to investigate 2003 homicide

A woman found dead in a dumpster has been a Jane Doe for almost 19 years. Now, detectives from the St. Clair County Sheriff Department and Colorado are using new techniques to give her a name and find out what happened to her.

On May 26, 2003, a volunteer firefighter spotted a dumpster on fire in the 2100 block of Wadhams Road in Kimball Township shortly before 7 a.m. Once first responders put the fire out, they discovered a woman dead inside the dumpster, her body burnt beyond recognition, St. Clair County Sheriff Detective Ed Silver said.

Investigators determined the woman was the victim of a homicide. There was very little evidence to identify the woman and the St. Clair County Medical Examiner's Office couldn't find dental records to match hers, Silver said.

A couple years after the initial investigation, A DNA sample taken from the woman was sent to the University of North Texas to attempt to match the sample to a national police database, but no matches have ever come up. With no new investigative leads, the case went cold, and sat dormant for years.

Silver, who always had an interest in cold cases, decided to tackle the case last year to see if any new advances in DNA technology could help identify the woman and solve the case.

Silver said the woman's family, whoever or wherever they may be, deserve closure. They deserve to know what happened to her and to have a proper burial after all these years.

"She was an individual and she has family members that love her and probably have always wondered what happened to her," Silver said, "and I just feel its important to give her her name and give the family members some closure by returning her to them and having a proper burial."

According to the NamUs database, the woman is believed to be a Black woman who was estimated to weigh about 130 pounds and stand at 5-feet-5-inches tall, and was estimated to be between the ages of 19 and 35.

Silver suspects the woman was not a St. Clair County resident because there are no local outstanding missing person reports that match her description.

Anyone with knowledge of the victim or the crime is asked to contact Silver at (810) 987-1727 or esilver@stclaircounty.org.

One of the first steps in a homicide investigation is to identify the victim, Silver said. Once that is done, he will be able to investigate the case as he would with any other homicide by interviewing her family and friends.

"We get her identified and then obviously, we're going to make contact with the family and we'll just kind of restart our investigation as if we originally found out her identity from the very beginning," Silver said. "And then we'll have to figure out who she was and why she was up here and who she was with last and basic investigative stuff that you would do from the beginning."

Using DNA technology to investigate the case

Silver first reached out to Parabon Nanolabs, a DNA technology company. The lab used the sample to generate what could be a more accurate portrait of the woman.

Silver then sent a sample to Michele Kennedy, an investigative genetic genealogist and owner of Solved by DNA.

Investigative genetic genealogy converts crime scene DNA into Single Nucleotide Polymorphism samples, a sample that can then be used to match a suspect or unidentified person to a possible family tree using relative match lists from GEDmatch and FamilyTreeDNA.

Using the technology, Kennedy has identified distant members of the victim's family tree. Silver contacted those people and hopes they will be able to find relatives that are more closely related to the victim and who can eventually identify her.

Silver and Kennedy expressed hope that the case can be solved, though the investigation will take time because the matches they have identified are only distantly related to the victim.

“If we had close relatives in this Jane Doe case we would be able to solve it," Kennedy said.

Genetic genealogy has been around for several years, however, it is only in the past several years that it has been applied to law enforcement work to identify suspects and unidentified remains, Kennedy said.

One of the earliest and most famous cases of the technology being used was the 2018 arrest of Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., also known as the Golden State Killer, who committed 13 murders and at least 13 rapes in California, she said.

Users of direct-to-consumer DNA tests such as Ancestry or 23andMe can upload their DNA for free from these sites to GEDmatch and FamilyTreeDNA and then opt-in to help law enforcement solve crime and identify unidentified remains. Law enforcement does not gain access to anyone’s DNA file, only a list of relative matches.

Kennedy said the more people that upload their DNA to these databases, the easier it will be to piece together family trees and find suspects or identify human remains.

