St. Clair County Sheriff's Office honors slain Huntsville police officer

Apr. 13—Huntsville Police officer Garrett Crumby was killed Tuesday, March 28, while responding to a shooting in the 4600 block of Governors House Drive. Another officer, Albert Morin, suffered life-threatening injuries and underwent emergency surgery and remained in critical condition for several days.

On April 3, police released a photo of Morin giving two thumbs up from his Huntsville Hospital bed, surrounded by Police Chief Kirk Giles and officers.

The same day, Crumby was laid to rest.

His wife, Taylor, was presented with a personalized American flag in memory of Crumby by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

"We know the days ahead will be extremely hard for our brothers and sisters in blue at the Huntsville Police Department and for officer Crumby's family," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "We will keep them all in our thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this difficult time."

Juan Laws, 24, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Crumby. Laws was injured during the course of the incident and was transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment. After receiving medical treatment, Laws was booked into the Madison County Jail and charged with Capital Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer.

Capital murder is a Class A felony in Alabama and can carry a sentence of life in prison, or even death.