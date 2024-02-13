St. Clair County Sheriff's Office searching Memphis high school after bomb threat

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is searching Memphis Jr./Sr. High School after an anonymous caller reported a bomb threat.

All students have been evacuated from the school. The sheriff's office advised parents to keep a lookout for information about classes being dismissed.

Erika Hyrnyk, public information officer at the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, said there have been no explosions and no injuries. She said the anonymous call came in around noon. She said more information will be released once the search of the school is complete.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Sheriff's office searching Memphis high school after bomb threat