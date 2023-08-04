St. Clair County teen charged with first-degree murder in death of St. Louis woman

A 15-year-old boy from East St. Louis has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated vehicular hijacking in the shooting death of a St. Louis woman.

According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric brought the charges Friday afternoon following a thorough investigation by the Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group.

The murder charge is a Class M felony and hijacking charge is a Class X felony. The 15-year-old is being held at the St. Clair Juvenile Detention Center.

On Aug. 27, 2022, the East St. Louis Police Department requested Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group to conduct a death investigation.

Officers found 49-year-old Harriett Childers of St. Louis in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue with a gunshot wound, according to the release. Childers was a full-time nurse and had been driving for a ride share when the shooting occurred. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation was assisted by the East St. Louis Police Department, St. Clair County Coroner’s Office, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, FBI, and United States Attorney Southern District of Illinois.

“No further information will be disclosed at this time,” the release stated.