St. Clair man facing new sexual assault charges involving a child

Mar. 14—A St. Clair man was serving probation on a child endangerment charge when state police said he sexually assaulted a child, according to court papers.

Shawn L. Waulk, 35, is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison without bail.

He was arrested last week on charges of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors.

The accuser reported that Waulk offered to have sex with the child to make them feel better about an issue with a previous boyfriend, according to court papers. The child's age and gender were redacted.

Police said Waulk forced a finger through the child's sweatpants and the child said it hurt and got up.

Waulk was sentenced Nov. 7 to two years on probation after locking his 9-year-old son in a closet and leaving him alone while attending a relative's birthday party in 2020. He and his wife were convicted of child endangerment charges during a nonjury trial.

The new accusations are not the first time Waulk has been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving a child. He is awaiting trial on rape of a child and related charges. Waulk had been free on bail since early 2021 on police accusations that he sexually assaulted a girl younger than 6.

Those accusations were uncovered while police said they were investigating the allegations related to the boy locked in the closet.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .