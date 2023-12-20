St. Clair man pleads guilty to child sexual assaults

Dec. 19—A former Unity man was ordered to serve up to 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the sexual assaults of three children.

Shawn Waulk, 36, of St. Clair, was originally charged in 2021 with the rape of a child and earlier this year additional charges were filed that alleged he had improper sexual conduct with two other juveniles.

Prosecutors on Tuesday dismissed the rape count in return for Waulk's guilty plea to multiple felony counts of aggravated indecent assault and other related offenses in connection with all three incidents.

Waulk also pleaded guilty to the harassment of his former wife. Police said that while in custody at the county jail earlier this year, Waulk made 840 telephone calls in one month and left more than 500 voice mail messages.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger ordered Waulk to serve a 6-to-12 year prison sentence and an additional nine years on probation. Waulk will also be subject to a lifetime requirement of registering with the state police as a convicted sex offender.

Waulk, along with his wife, were convicted following a nonjury trial last year of child endangerment and sentenced to serve two years on probation.

They were found not guilty of reckless endangerment and false imprisonment by a parent. In that case, police said the Waulk's locked their 9-year-old son in a closet for hours and left him alone while they attended a relative's birthday party.

Waulk claimed last year he locked up the child to prevent him from harming other children in the home, called the incident a "horrible mistake," and told the judge he completed parenting classes to learn how to better deal with children.

