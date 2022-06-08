St. Clair officials take steps for 2 major road reconstructions — starting with Fred Moore Highway

Two major roadways in St. Clair may soon be on tap for reconstruction.

Officials in St. Clair are moving ahead with two major reconstructions of roads in the city that would each have a total cost of over $1 million — and that’s starting with a section of Fred Moore Highway.

City Council members approved an agreement with the Michigan Department of Transportation on Monday.

Ryan Kern, a project engineer with firm Anderson, Eckstein, and Westrick, Inc., said the city is getting federal aid for 65% of the construction cost, particularly for a phase from Carney Drive to 15th Street, and that MDOT is administering those funds.

"Four bids were received, with Raymond Excavating being the low bid at $1.15 million. (The) highest bid was $1.3 million," he said.

The city will cover the rest of the project, also reconstructing Fred Moore from 15th to Henry Street. The total project covers less than a quarter-mile of roadway.

Fred Moore was listed to be in roughly fair or poor condition in the last surface rating provided by AEW Inc. in the city’s current master plan.

According to the MDOT agreement, both sections of the highway would be see improvements that include concrete pavement removal, curb replacement, pavement replacement, guardrail and storm sewer work, and signage upgrades.

Kern said Fred Moore work is slated to begin in the fall.

On Monday, council members also signed off on seeking out state grant funds for another project: Fifth Street from Clinton Avenue north to its dead end.

That roadway, City Clerk and Interim Superintendent Annette Sturdy said was a “possible project for 2023.”

Kern said MDOT offers a few million in transportation economic development fund grants for a category of communities defined by their populations under 10,000, and applicants can seek up to $250,000

“As long as you’ve got a match of at least $250,000, you’re good to go,” he said, adding the total reconstruction cost would be $1.4 million.

“(The) 250,000 is a help to at least get a portion of that street done if we do get grant assistance,” Kern said. “And we would find that out here late summer, early fall if we do get the grant funding for next year.”

Story continues

The grant deadline is June 15, he said.

It wasn’t yet clear what the Fifth Street project would look like, but officials said they could wait until after the grant application to decide. Mayor Bill Cedar said the effort “just gets us in the game.”

“The city received estimates of breaking it into three different sections, all of which would benefit from a $250,000 grant,” Sturdy said. “So, once the application is approved, that can be discussed and you can break it up into different sections if you want or do the whole road. This is just starting the process.”

Contact Jackie Smith at (810) 989-6270 or jssmith@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jackie20Smith.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: St. Clair takes steps for road reconstructions, including Fred Moore Highway