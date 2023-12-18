St. Clair Sheriff's office makes arrest in 1980 murder using genetic genealogy

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a case that has gone unsolved for 43 years.

Douglas Laming, 70, was arrested Friday afternoon for the murder of Karen Umphrey, a 21-year-old woman who was found dead in the State Game area of Beards Hills on Nov. 2, 1980.

A news release announcing the arrest states detectives identified Laming as a suspect using genetic genealogy, a crime-solving method that compares DNA samples recovered from crime scenes to samples collected by private companies that collect DNA, such as GEDmatch which offers to inform clients about their genetic heritage.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office states it worked with Othram, a private company founded in 2018 to utilize forensic genetic genealogy to solve cold cases. Michigan State Police also assisted in the investigation.

"The diligence of investigators and utilization of scientific advancements, including those used by the MSP Forensic Science Laboratories and Othram, were integral to the identification of Karen Umphrey’s killer," Erika Hrynyk, public information officer for the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, said in a news release.

Laming has been charged with first-degree murder, punishable with up to life in prison. He was arraigned Sunday and has a probable cause conference scheduled for Dec. 26.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: St. Clair Sheriff's office makes arrest 1980 murder