A St. Clair Shores man was arraigned on seven charges for allegedly kidnapping his estranged wife and barricading himself in an Ohio hotel room.

Charles Gabriel Wagner was arraigned Friday on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct during a felony, unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, two counts of felonious assault and aggravated domestic violence.

St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King has said Wagner may also face charges in Ohio stemming from the incident.

His bond was set at $1 million cash/surety.

A 47-year-old East China man called 911 at about 2:30 a.m. June 1 and said he was seriously injured after being assaulted by Wagner in his driveway off Point Drive in East China Township, the St. Clair County Sheriff Department said.

The man told police Wagner forced his estranged wife into a 2007 black Honda Accord and fled the area.

Investigators located Wagner and his estranged wife at about 10 a.m. that same day barricaded in a hotel room in Findlay, Ohio off of I-75. Wagner released his wife to authorities at about 9 p.m., and surrendered to police about an hour later, the sheriff department said.

Wagner was scheduled for a probable cause hearing at 9 a.m. June 15 and an examination hearing at 9:30 a.m. June 22 in front of St. Clair County District Court Judge Michael Hulewicz.

A request for comment to Wagner's attorney was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: St. Clair Shores man arraigned on seven charges for allegedly kidnapping estranged wife