St. Cloud chase ends without serious injuries

Police arrested a suspect from a domestic assault following a seven-mile chase Sunday that started in St. Cloud.

At about 6:19 p.m. Sunday night in the 1200 block of 6th Avenue South, police officers saw a "suspect vehicle" related to a domestic assault earlier that day in Becker, said a press release from the St. Cloud Police Department. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver drove the car away. The chase lasted about seven miles, after which the car slid into a ditch in Sherburne County outside of St. Cloud.

According to the release, the man in the car seemed to be under the influence of a controlled substance, and showed a sword and knife that he threatened to use against officers and himself. After attempting to negotiate, officers used pepper spray and pepper balls. The man got out of the car at about 8:03 p.m. and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, after which he will be taken to jail for the domestic assault charge, as well as fleeing in a motor vehicle, obstructing the legal process and fourth-degree DUI, the release said.

The man in the car had minor injuries, and an officer also received minor injuries but didn't need medical attention. Minnesota State Patrol and the Sherburne County Sheriff's Department assisted.

