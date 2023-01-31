St. Cloud High School principal arrested for criminal mischief

St. Cloud High School Principal Nate Fancher has been arrested for “a criminal mischief incident,” the school said in a message to parents Tuesday.

The incident happened outside of school last week.

“Until the outcome of the law enforcement investigation and associated proceedings are complete, Mr. Fancher will be on administrative leave from the school,” the note to parents reads.

The school said it will not discuss the incident in detail as it is a law enforcement matter.

No further information was immediately available.









