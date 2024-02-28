St. Cloud hopes to offer ‘guidance’ for state-sanctioned affordable housing

The city of St. Cloud is the first in Osceola County seeking to exert some control over a bold state effort to fund affordable housing, an attempt that could have wide-ranging implications.

On Thursday St. Cloud officials discussed a draft ordinance that creates a process and some clear requirements for affordable housing developers looking to use what is known as the Live Local Act.

Under the proposed policy, developers must disclose the height and density of their projects up front. The city also would place the responsibility on developers to rent to tenants who need affordable housing. And it would reduce the amount of parking developers must provide in their affordable projects.

The Live Local Act, which took effect in July, established a $711 million state fund for affordable housing but also diminished the authority of local municipalities to enforce their own zoning and height restrictions on new affordable developments. The intent was to prevent cities and counties from stalling or blocking desperately needed housing.

But local government officials have chafed at the loss of control, and now some of them are exploring how much guidance they can offer to developers seeking to override local rules to build affordable housing.

In neighboring Orange County, officials approved their regulations for Live Local developers in August. The policy says developers looking to build within 100 feet of single-family homes are restricted to townhomes or quadraplexes only.

Osceola County has encountered just one affordable housing project so far that will use the act. In November, county officials approved lending developers for Pinnacle at the Wesleyan $4.5 million to build 96 affordable units on West Vine Street in Kissimmee. The project is also being financed with $4.3 million of Live Local Act funds.

While the county has yet to create guidance for such projects, the city of Kissimmee has said it will wait to see if a proposed update to the act, SB 328, becomes law.

SB 328 seeks to clarify where and how Live Local developments can be built and clarifies what local governments can control. The bill would require counties and cities to list policies and procedures developers must follow.

“As most of of your members know we passed the Live Local Act last year and we learned many lessons during the implementation which have highlighted the need for minor adjustments,” Rep. Vicki Lopez said at a House Committee meeting on Tuesday in support of the legislation. “What the bill does is . . . although it doesn’t allow for local government to do so, the actual bill does provide some relief for both local governments and the neighborhoods who were worried about preserving the entirety of their neighborhood.”

But even if there are changes to the Live Local Act, Craig Holland, Kissimmee’s development services director, said it won’t greatly impact his city.

“The best way to put it was, we were Live Local before there was a Live Local Act,” Holland said in an email.

The city’s code is already written in a way that is flexible for affordable housing developers, Holland said. Further, he said, demand within the city for new housing sites is not high since there is limited industrial land left to convert.

Currently there is only 850 acres of undeveloped land in Kissimmee, Holland said.

But St. Cloud has the opposite problem. The city is growing at a pace some residents find alarming and land is readily available for construction.

The Live Local Act could have wide-ranging implications for the city by making already congested streets worse due to the act’s lack of density and height limits, officials say.

“I live on 10th Street so I have a vested interest in what, traffic,” St. Cloud resident Corey Rowe said at Thursday’s city council meeting. “My concerns are many for traffic and you have a lot of adversities with a growing city.”

The final public hearing for the ordinance in St. Cloud is set for March 28.