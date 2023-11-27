St. Cloud’s long-desired seaplane base looking to take off

Banking on interest to soar, the city of St. Cloud has approved sending a plan for seaplane docks on East Lake Toho to Florida Department of Transportation’s aviation branch for its blessings.

At a Nov. 9 meeting, city council members unanimously agreed to move forward with the plan at Lakefront Park that has been many years in the making.

The upfront cost is expected to be over $3 million, up from initial estimates in 2019 of $375,000, an increase attributed to inflation. No funds have been identified for the project, according to city officials, though it is eligible to apply for grants.

“That cost … would include the construction of seaplane docks, possibly purchasing a fuel truck and also having a lighted wind cone,” said Michael Kotlow, a senior aviation planner for AVCON who was hired by the city as a consultant last year to plan the project.

The master plan includes future administration buildings and fueling stations on the eastern side of the 5-mile-diameter lake near Rummell Road as the city gauges interest, a factor Kotlow said is likely to come.

He points to the city of Tavares, which boomed after a seaplane station was built 10 years ago.

“Depending on what the interest is, we know in Tavares they have a great number of seaplane operations and development,” Kotlow said. “We also know when looking at Tavares and what goes on there at their seaplane facility and attracting additional development in combination with what you’re trying to do at Lakeshore Park, we think this is a good idea to pursue.”

While the city council unanimously approved the master plan, which does not bind the city to follow the plan, some members had hesitation over the site location.

Council member Linette Matheny said she wants the project to include a way for seaplane users to get from Lakefront Park to downtown St. Cloud, a roughly 1 mile distance. Matheny said St. Cloud’s proposed seaplane park is much further from downtown compared to Tavares Seaplane Marina, which is in its downtown corridor.

Deputy Mayor Kolby Urban agreed with Matheny and said he still needed convincing on the seaplane park.

“I understand our approval was just for the legislative process but I believe we should prioritize other things at this time,” Urban told the Orlando Sentinel.

Residents shared similar sentiments at previous city council meetings and on social media. Some oppose the seaplane docking station, citing noise and increase in traffic in an already-congested area.

Lifelong St.Cloud resident Tom Lord said he visits Lakefront Park with his family at least every month and has knocked on doors of everyone who lives in front of the park.

“Not one single resident that lives off Lakeshore Drive wants that thing or the development that comes along with it, now that’s the main thing,” Lord said. “A lot of people come from all parts of Central Florida to come to our lakefront because it’s quiet; it’s serene. You can see wildlife.”

Lord said Lakefront Park’s proximity to downtown may not provide the economic benefit all are hoping for.

“They have this idea that they’re going to create this economic boom like they have in Tavares because of Tavares’ seaplane base but you look at the geography between the two towns and you look at St. Cloud and you look at Tavares they’re not even comparable,” Lord said. “Our lakefront is a residential area for the most part. You have 10 city blocks before you get to the downtown area. In Tavares … if you get off the seaplane, you’re right there in the downtown area.”

The city council will hold a final public hearing for the seaplane project on Dec. 14.

With the approval of the masterplan, the city can apply for grants from FDOT’s aviation branch.

Like all master plans, it is simply a blueprint for potential future growth if funding is available and the demand is there,” spokesperson Maryemma Bachelder said in an email. “At this time, no funds are allocated.”