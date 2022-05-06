A St. Cloud man is accused of assaulting and strangling a woman, according to a Stearns County criminal complaint.

Antwan Deshawn Mabry, 26, faces one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation, one felony count of fifth-degree drug possession, two gross misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and one gross misdemeanor count of violating a no contact order.

At 3:03 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were flagged down by a woman who said Mabry assaulted her. According to the complaint Mabry shoved her, put his hand over her mouth and then put her in a chokehold.

Officers observed a scratch on the woman's face and rugburn on her knee, according to the complaint.

Mabry was found at a nearby apartment and officers found two pills on him, identified as hydrocodone, which Mabry did not have prescription for, according to the complaint.

Mabry has a previous misdemeanor domestic assault conviction in Stearns County from 2018, according to the complaint.

Mabry made his first court appearance Friday.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud man accused of assaulting, strangling woman