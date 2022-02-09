St. Cloud man accused of attempting to break into home, damaging front door

SAUK RAPIDS — A St. Cloud man is accused of attempting to break into a home to take items by kicking and damaging the front door.

Drevion Xavier Hemingway, 19, faces one felony count of first-degree attempted burglary, one felony count of first-degree criminal damage to property and one misdemeanor count of motor vehicle tampering.

A man reported an attempted burglary and break in at his Sauk Rapids residence that occurred around 12:40 a.m. Feb. 2. The man and his wife heard unusual sounds, but thought it was a child in the house, according to the complaint. Later, they found their front door was damaged. They checked their Ring camera and saw a man kicking the door around nine or 10 times, trying to open it. The damage is believed to be valued at more than $1,000, according to the complaint.

The man also checked his vehicle and found it had been gone through and was missing a knife valued at around $50.

The video footage was posted online, and people provided tips on who the man in it might be, leading to Hemingway. The footage was compared to surveillance video of Hemingway at another location and investigators determined he was the man in the Ring footage. Hemingway was located Feb. 5 and placed under arrest. The shoes Hemingway wore during his arrest matched the shoes in the Ring surveillance video, according to the complaint.

During an interview, he admitted to kicking the door of a house, according to the complaint. He also admitted to going to the residence and looking through a vehicle. After looking through the vehicle, he began kicking the house’s front door to attempt to get in and get money or electronics, according to the complaint.

