St. Cloud man accused of choking woman Saturday

Staff times report
·1 min read

ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud man has been charged with domestic assault after a woman said she was choked Saturday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Benton County court.

Travis Joseph Senart-Hutchins, 20, faces a felony domestic assault by strangulation charge and two misdemeanor domestic assault charges.

According to the complaint against him, around 5:30 p.m. Saturday St. Cloud police were sent to a domestic assault at an apartment at 110 Columbia Ave. SE in St. Cloud.

A woman there told police Senart-Hutchins had choked her earlier that day for about 30-40 seconds. She had red marks on her neck when police arrived, the complaint said.

Senart-Hutchins was found at his St. Cloud apartment and admitted to wrapping his arms around the woman's neck and applying pressure with both thumbs, the complaint said.

He was arrested and taken to Benton County Jail.

Senart-Hutchins has an initial appearance scheduled for March 1.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud man accused of choking woman Saturday

