St. Cloud man accused of getting two teens drunk and sexually assaulting them

ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud man has been charged with getting two young teens drunk and sexually assaulting them Saturday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court.

Mowlid Muktar Osman, 35, faces two felony charges of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree..

According to the complaint against him, two teens told police Osman bought cigarettes and alcohol for them, then took them to his St. Cloud apartment where they smoked and drank.

Osman then allegedly pressured and sexually assaulted them. One of the teens told police they woke up next to Osman the next morning with no recollection..

Both teens identified Osman in a lineup, and he admitted to having sexual contact with them.

Osman was booked into Stearns County Jail and there are no court dates scheduled as of Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud man accused of sexually assaulting two minors