A St. Cloud man is accused of possessing pornographic work involving minors, according to a Benton County criminal complaint.

Patrick David Williams, 42, faces three felony counts of possession of pornographic work involving minors.

St. Cloud police officers executed a search warrant around 9:21 a.m. on May 19, 2020 at a St. Cloud residence. The St. Cloud Police Department had received information from Charter Communications about child pornography possibly downloaded at the address. Officers encountered Williams coming out of a back bedroom and confiscated a cellphone from him. Officers discovered the home screen displayed Williams' name and the phone number.

The sim card for Williams' phone was submitted to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Laboratory for analysis. The bureau indicated Oct. 13, 2020 that images were extracted from the phone, with several being suspected child pornography.

The images were sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which was able to confirm seven images were child pornography, according to the complaint. Two of three series of images appeared to be multiples of the same photographs.

Charges were filed June 30 and William's made his first court appearance July 13.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud man accused of possessing child pornography