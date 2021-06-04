St. Cloud man accused of shooting Sartell man in neck

ST. CLOUD – A 34-year-old St. Cloud man accused of shooting a man in the neck last week was arrested Thursday and slated to appear in court Friday.

Trenell Earl Rogers was charged with one felony count of first-degree assault with a firearm, one felony count of second-degree assault with a firearm and one felony count of illegally possessing a firearm, according to a criminal complaint filed May 28 in Stearns County District Court.

According to the complaint, law enforcement responded to the 32000 block of River Oaks Lane in LeSauk Township the morning of May 25 and found 57-year-old Alex Mallett of Sartell lying on the driveway in a large pool of blood.

Mallett was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where medical personnel performed lifesaving surgery.

Several witnesses told authorities Rogers shot Mallett in the neck during an argument.

Authorities were unable to locate a firearm at the scene but noted an eight-minute lapse between the shooting and when Rogers called 911.

An arrest warrant was issued on May 28; the Stearns County Sheriff's Office arrested Rogers Thursday after conducting a search warrant at a residence in the 17000 block of Ranch Road in Morrison County.

Rogers has previously been convicted of first-degree aggravated robbery, second-degree assault and domestic assault, according to court documents.

Jenny Berg

Twitter: @bergjenny