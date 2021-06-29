St. Cloud man accused of shooting teen in downtown parking ramp

A 20-year-old St. Cloud man is accused of shooting a 17-year-old June 20 in a downtown St. Cloud parking ramp, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Stearns County District Court.

Kevon M. Washington was charged with one felony count of second-degree assault with a firearm and one felony count of illegally possessing a firearm. A warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday morning.

According to the complaint, an officer patrolling downtown St. Cloud saw an altercation among a group of individuals just before 1 a.m. near the corner of First Street South and Fifth Avenue South.

The officer saw a man, later identified as Washington, raise his arm and fire a handgun from the corner parking lot into the Centre Square Parking Ramp, the complaint states.

Police found a 17-year-old male in the parking ramp with gunshot wounds on his elbow and foot. The teen was transported to St. Cloud Hospital where he was treated and released, according to police.

The investigation revealed at least eight people were involved in the altercation, including an unidentified male who reportedly punched an officer in the head.

He is the fifth person charged in the incident. Charges have also been filed against Sumaree D. Boose, 19, of Waite Park; Charmaine F. Duncan, 42, of St. Cloud; Antwon L. Jenkins, 25, of St. Cloud; and Ashley M. Katzmarek, 30, of St. Cloud.

Boose recently stood trial after he was accused of shooting an officer in the hand during a scuffle in June 2020. A jury acquitted him of the felony count. Boose was also charged with a felony for a separate altercation last June; that case is ongoing and the new charges state Boose has violated his conditions of release.

In relation to the July 20 shooting, Boose faces one felony count of second-degree riot and one gross misdemeanor count of third-degree riot.

Duncan, Jenkins and Katzmarek also face one felony count of second-degree riot and one gross misdemeanor of third-degree riot. Katzmarek faces an additional felony count of illegally possessing a firearm.

Several of the individuals involved physically obstructed officers and continued to brawl with others after the shooting, according to charges.

Jenkins told police the juvenile stole one of his handguns and he shot at the juvenile in self-defense. Police arrested Jenkins but surveillance footage viewed during the investigation showed Washington shooting a handgun several times into the ramp, according to court documents.

Officers recovered two handguns near the scene.

"These events occurred while multiple bystanders were present, including individuals who ducked or ran when guns were drawn and shots fired," charges said.

Jenny Berg • 612-673-7299

Twitter: @bergjenny